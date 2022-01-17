 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sheriff says 1 man killed in rollover crash near Madison

A driver has died in a rollover crash near Madison in northeastern Nebraska

  • 0

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A driver has died in a rollover crash near Madison in northeastern Nebraska.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a car went off the road near a rural intersection about 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) northwest of Madison and rolled, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said in a news release.

The driver, 37-year-old Shane Melcher of Meadow Grove, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, Volk said. A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News