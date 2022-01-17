Sheriff says 1 man killed in rollover crash near Madison

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A driver has died in a rollover crash near Madison in northeastern Nebraska.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a car went off the road near a rural intersection about 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) northwest of Madison and rolled, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said in a news release.

The driver, 37-year-old Shane Melcher of Meadow Grove, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, Volk said. A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

