Sheriff: Woman killed in rollover crash in eastern Nebraska
AP

  • Updated
WESTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman died in a rollover crash near the village of Weston in eastern Nebraska over the weekend, sheriff's officials said.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on a county road northwest of Weston, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies and local fire and rescue workers were called around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash and found a sport utility vehicle at the scene with the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katie Weakly, of Prague, pinned inside.

Weakly had not been wearing a seat belt when the SUV went into a ditch and hit a tree, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

