Sheriff's office: 1 killed in truck crash near Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person is dead following the crash of a pickup truck just west of Omaha, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened late Thursday night at 252nd and Q streets, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. Investigators said the truck left the road and hit a tree, killing the driver.

A witness told investigators that the truck had been speeding well beyond the posted speed limit when it crashed, officials said. Authorities had not released the name of the person killed by Friday morning.

