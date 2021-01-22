 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office: 1 killed in truck crash near Omaha
AP

  • Updated
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person is dead following the crash of a pickup truck just west of Omaha, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened late Thursday night at 252nd and Q streets, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. Investigators said the truck left the road and hit a tree, killing the driver.

A witness told investigators that the truck had been speeding well beyond the posted speed limit when it crashed, officials said. Authorities had not released the name of the person killed by Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

