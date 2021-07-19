Sheriff's office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A man who died on U.S. Highway 30 near Columbus in eastern Nebraska had been hit by three vehicles, authorities there said.

The fatal accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday about 12 miles southwest of Columbus, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators determined that Antonio Esquivel Rivas, 41, of Shelby, was standing in the highway when he was hit by a westbound pickup truck, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Investigators said Rivas was then hit by two eastbound vehicles — a tow truck and another pickup truck.

Rivas was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and authorities did not immediately report issuing any citations. Rivas’ death remains under investigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0