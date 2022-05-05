She's worked at an Omaha pizza place for 50 years, and she's not ready to stop

Working for the same employer for 50 years might seem a remarkable feat, but a woman recognized for the distinction is unfazed.

To Pam Klenda, a 75-year-old cashier and host at Big Fred’s Pizza Garden & Lounge, the reason she stays at the Omaha pizzeria is obvious.

“I know everybody,” Klenda said. “We’re kind of like a family around here.”

In 1971, Klenda had given birth to her first child and was out of work. Her previous employer had filled her job while she was away on maternity leave.

Unemployment checks wouldn’t last forever, so Klenda responded to a help-wanted ad.

Her first day at Big Fred’s was May 2, 1972. She took the evening shift, while her husband, Galen, a baker, worked early mornings. The two avoided the need for costly child care.

“It’s what you had to do at the time,” Galen Klenda said.

Pam Klenda first worked in the Big Fred’s kitchen, then as a server. She never considered leaving the restaurant, even as she watched hundreds of employees do so over the decades.

When she was young, Klenda envisioned herself becoming a stewardess. Standing at 5 feet, she knew she did not meet the minimum height requirements for flight attendants, but she applied to United Airlines anyway in 1968.

She was rejected, but Klenda found other ways of staying on her feet. Now, she seats customers, buses tables and rings up tabs.

“We know our customers very well here after this long,” Klenda said.

There is Ron, who orders a medium hamburger pizza once a week. Gabe always gets a cheeseburger with onion rings with three ketchups and one mustard.

Klenda is not the only Pam on staff at Big Fred’s, which is at 1101 S. 119th St., nor is her tenure the current record. That honorific belongs to Omaha native Pam Prchal, 68, who has worked at the restaurant since its 1965 opening.

Prchal grew up in the family business, working for her uncle and aunt, Fred and Rose Bruning, who died in 2006 and 2012, respectively. The current owner is their grandson, Phil Murante.

The restaurant’s manager, Tony Rotolo, called Klenda’s milestone an amazing achievement.

“I’m lucky to call her a co-worker and a friend, too,” he said. “I hope I’m still working when I’m that old.”

Klenda stopped taking night shifts in 2018, but is lukewarm to the idea of retirement. She likes the paycheck and said she lacks hobbies that would keep her otherwise occupied in her Louisville home.

Klenda might reconsider if she wins the lottery.

“I didn’t win it this week,” she said, “so I’m still here.”

