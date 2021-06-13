Shooters head to Grand Island to take on Heartland zombies

Zombies in the Heartland began in 2012.

Hornady, the primary sponsor, runs the match on behalf of Heartland Shooting Park.

The park came to Hornady about a decade ago “with the idea of doing a zombie-themed, three-gun match,” Millard said.

The “park staff isn’t big enough to really handle the logistics, and Steve Hornady really loved the idea of a zombie-themed match. He’s a zombie enthusiast,” he said.

Hornady liked the thought of bringing people to the shooting park and having fun, Millard said. It’s a good opportunity to “support our industry and our city.”

Participants this year come from 23 or 24 states, he said. They come from as far away as Connecticut and Texas.

Shooting enthusiasts don’t have a lot of chances to keep zombies from taking over the world. There are only one or two other zombie-themed shooting matches in the country, Millard said.

Participants use three different guns. One is a shotgun. Another is a semi-automatic rifle, typically an AR-15. The third is a pistol, which is either a semi-automatic handgun or a revolver.