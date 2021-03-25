'Sick cosmic joke?' Nope, a $262K lottery win for Nebraska woman

Like a lot of lottery players, Stephanie Schwaderer of Alliance didn’t quite believe it when she saw that she had struck gold — $262,000.

Schwaderer had stopped by the J&J’s Pit Stop convenience store and bought a single-play Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket for the March 4 drawing. Her numbers were 12, 21, 22, 24 and 27.

After the drawing that night, Schwaderer, 46, was dumbfounded to learn those numbers matched the winners.

“I initially thought it was some sick cosmic joke,” Schwaderer told Nebraska Lottery officials Monday when she traveled to Lincoln to claim her prize. “I scanned it with the app on my phone and started yelling, ‘We just won the lottery!’”

To keep the ticket safe, Schwaderer signed the ticket, wrapped it in a $2 bill and put it in her wallet.

“I kind of freaked out,” she said. “Then I just vibrated for about 48 hours.”