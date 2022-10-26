 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Six-man football, invented in Nebraska, took off. Six-man baseball? Not so much.

  • 0

If football could be played with just six players to a side, Stephen Epler figured, why not another sport?

Today, Epler is known as the father of six-man football, the teacher at Chester High School who, nearly 90 years ago, invented a game that small Nebraska schools like his could play.

Stephen Epler

Stephen Epler

Some 32 Nebraska schools fielded a six-man football team this fall, illustrating that Epler’s creation is alive and well in his home state.

But hardly anyone realizes that Epler, buoyed by his six-man football success, also tried to invent a way for small towns to more easily play the national pastime popularized by Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Nebraska native Bob Gibson. To play a variation of the sport the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and others are now playing as they fight to make it to this year’s World Series.

That’s right: Six-man baseball.

People are also reading…

“Like its brother, six-man football, it speeds up the action and makes the game more fun for the players,” Epler wrote. “Each player gets to bat oftener (sic) and sees more action when he is in the field.”

Epler’s version called for a three-base triangular infield, with each team featuring a pitcher, catcher, two infielders (whom he called basemen) and two outfielders (called fielders). Four outs to a side, with two strikes making an out and three balls a walk. A foul ball counted as a half-strike. Epler called for players to rotate positions after each batter but allowed for variations of this rule. Games were meant to last six innings.

6-man baseball

Stephen Epler’s six-man baseball version called for a three-base triangular infield, with each team featuring a pitcher, catcher, two infielders (whom he called basemen) and two outfielders (called fielders).

“Boys like to bat and six-man baseball brings each player to bat at least twice as often,” he wrote. “At the end of six innings you will probably be more tired than at the end of nine innings of nine-man baseball so this is made the official length for six-man baseball.”

And his dream of six-man baseball became reality, at least for a while.

Epler, writing in the June 1940 edition of The Journal of Health and Physical Education, proclaimed that six-man baseball was off to a strong start, bolstered by a feature article in American Boy magazine a year earlier. “Six-man baseball probably has advanced further in the past year than six-man football did in its first year.” Popular Mechanics included an illustration and brief description in its December 1939 edition.

A junior high school in St. Joseph, Missouri, played six-man baseball, according to newspaper archives. Columbia University’s Teachers College held a demonstration game. It was played at coaches’ clinics and in an unknown number of small towns where at least one school administrator, parent or player was aware of Epler’s new game.

Ken Corcoran, in his regular column in the Boys Town News in April 1940, promised that Omaha’s Boys Town would try six-man baseball that spring. “It will enable us to run more games at a time. Of course it will be more or less an experience to see how the boys react to the pocket edition-size baseball.”

A headline in a Michigan newspaper proclaimed: “That Guy With ‘6-Man’ Ideas is Back – Now It’s With ‘Abbreviated’ Baseball.”

But the sport failed to catch on, and Epler appears to have stopped promoting six-man baseball or even speaking about it as the years passed.

Decades after its introduction, Larry Granillo, writing for Baseball Prospectus, examined Epler’s version of baseball and offered reasons why it didn’t endure. Granillo pointed out that the game, on offense, wouldn’t change much, except for the pace of play.

“Defensively, however, is a different story,” he wrote.

The infielders, to be effective, would have to move up, similar to a drawn-in infield – meaning anything that wasn’t a weak grounder would become a hit “due to the decreased reaction time the fielders would have.” The outfielders would have even more difficulty, patrolling the outfield power alleys and also constantly running in to field grounders. “With all the extra grounders they’d be forced to field due to the infielders’ poor reaction times, the two outfielders would find their job that much harder and more tiring,” he wrote.

Epler’s game wasn’t created for “full-on major-league play” but rather for kids, Granillo acknowledged.

He lauded Epler’s invention. He praised the “very cool-looking field.” But the increase in offense at the expense of defense wasn’t worth it, he wrote. “Of course, if I were a 10-year-old kid hoping to get a full game of baseball in at recess with my schoolyard friends, I might be singing a different tune.”

No one has been talking about six-man baseball for decades now.

Epler’s own daughter, Charlotte Gezi, wasn’t aware of the existence of six-man baseball that Epler tried to popularize. Nor did Epler mention it to Richard Walter, who wrote his master’s thesis on Epler and six-man football.

In Thayer County, a sign in Chester proclaims the town as the “Home of 6-Man Football.” There are discussions underway to create a museum for six-man football, which often features fast-paced action and high-scoring shootouts.

But Jackie Williamson, curator of the Thayer County Museum and Historical Society, had never heard of the other six-man game Epler invented until recently asked about it.

“This is a total surprise,” Williamson said. “The focus always has been on six-man football in Thayer County.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

The 72 year history of Omaha hosting the College World Series.

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires. The Nebraska State Patrol was helping notify residents in the area about the evacuation order. Officials asked farmers who live in the area to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to help combat the blaze.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature  need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.

Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting several young members of her dance team. Online court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison after pleading no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. Prosecutors say Bates sexually assaulted several girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dated back to 2015 and that all of victims were younger than 13.

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News