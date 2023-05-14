Some of the world’s most dazzling skyscrapers — made out of Lego bricks — will be showcased at the Durham Museum.
“Towers of Tomorrow” features 20 skyscrapers from North America, Asia and Australia constructed by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 Lego-certified professionals in the world.
The traveling exhibition will be on display from May 27 to Sept. 3.
Visitors will be inspired to create their own towers with more than 200,000 loose Lego bricks available in hands-on construction areas.
“Architecture and buildings can inspire our imaginations and help us think big,” Director of Communications Jessica Brummer said. “Just like the details of Union Station’s architecture inspires museum visitors each day, we hope these iconic towers leave you in awe and inspired to build your own.”
McNaught and his award-winning team have used more than half a million Lego bricks and devoted more than 2,400 hours to build the structures featured in the exhibition.
The towers include the Bank of America Plaza, Central Park Tower, the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building and the Willis (Sears) Tower.
All the Legos in the exhibition weigh more than 1.5 tons. The Shanghai Tower alone took 104,800 bricks.
