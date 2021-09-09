Small amounts of pesticides detected in groundwater 6 miles from AltEn site

Other wells at the research site showed no detectable amounts of pesticides.

In an Aug. 20 email to Yoder, Tom Buell, administrator for the Department of Environment and Energy’s Monitoring and Remediation Division, said further testing of the well was being done. Those results have not yet been made public.

Although the concentrations are minuscule -- equal to roughly one drop in a 14,000-gallon pool -- the results show how quickly the compounds can move through the environment, said Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, chair of UNL’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the College of Engineering.

“These are compounds that are fairly mobile in water, they don’t stick to soil as much as some other types of compounds, and the soils there are more transmissible,” Bartelt-Hunt said, referring to the sandy soils in the Todd Valley, the ancient channel of the Platte River that cuts across Saunders County.

“It’s a sign things from the surface are moving vertically,” she added.

But whether vertical movement is happening on AltEn’s property or is occurring where pesticide-contaminated stormwater is running away from the site toward the Platte River is unknown and in need of further study, Bartelt-Hunt said.