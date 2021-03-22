Small Nebraska communities hit hard by high energy costs from February cold snap

Matt Torczon, chairman of the Pender Village Board, said he already is talking with local residents who can’t afford a $900 heating bill. No one’s service will be shut off, he said, but he’s hoping that help might be on the way or that the town’s gas supplier will be as flexible as Pender has been in allowing residents to pay off their bills over several months.

“We have citizens who are on fixed incomes, we have those citizens who budget month by month ... they’re going to have trouble paying their bills all at once,” Torczon said.

The cold snap of Feb. 13-17 presented a perfect storm, as it caused an unprecedented rise in the cost of natural gas used to heat homes and fuel power plants. The frigid weather, which reached far into usually mild Oklahoma and Texas, shot up demand for gas while shuttering power plants and production facilities unprepared for record cold conditions that lasted nearly a week.

Even coal-fired power plants were impacted because of frozen piles of coal, said Sarah Jones of Lincoln-based NMPP Energy. The utility company has affiliates that obtain energy supplies for 18 community-owned gas utilities and 69 community-owned electric utilities across six states.