Small SE Nebraska town excited as factory reopens

“Malco is so identical (to the Petersen family), it’s actually scary,” said Badman, a former tooling manager for Vise-Grip. “The Malco company treats their employees just like the Petersens did. They make you feel so comfortable.”

Those who work at Eagle Grip are not just employees, but also investors. Each employee has an ownership stake in Eagle Grip, allowing them to earn bonuses each quarter and year, provided that the company meets its goals.

While the days are long gone when the majority of DeWitt’s workforce could count on a job at the local factory, Malco has vastly exceeded the state’s requirement that the company hire 30 employees within three years of the October 2018 reopening. Just 2½ years later, about 60 employees are on the Eagle Grip payroll. Fifteen of those employees worked for Vise-Grip.

Crediting the strong work ethic of Nebraskans, Peterson said Malco looked to fill a void in the market, which had been saturated by locking pliers shipped from overseas — tools derided as cheap by local employees — but offered few by American manufacturers.

“There was a pretty severe outcry for high-quality locking pliers again,” he said. “We saw that as an opportunity.”

Eagle Grip employees say customers can expect quality from their products.