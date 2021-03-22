Smaller 2020 State Fair ends with nearly $1.8 million profit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A scaled down version of the Nebraska State Fair in 2020 finished with a nearly $1.8 million profit, a substantial improvement over a disastrous fair the previous year, according to an annual audit,

An audit by BKD of Lincoln found last year's fair had revenue of nearly $6.5 million, a drop of about 37% from 2019, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

However, because fair officials chose not to have a carnival or paid entertainment in response to the coronavirus pandemic, expenses declined to $3.7 million, about $7 million less than in 2019. With other factors such as interest and depreciation, the fair ended with a net profit of about $1.8 million.

The 2019 fair incurred a nearly $1.5 million loss after managers spent heavily on entertainment to celebrate the fair's 150th anniversary before bad weather caused a sharp drop in attendance. Fair officials had to lay off nearly half the staff and take out $1.1 million in credit to cover bills.

An audit taken after that fair said Patrick Kopke, the fair’s former chief of finance, paid nearly $150,000 to a company he created for services that weren't performed. Kopke was charged with felony theft. He has pleaded not guilty.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

