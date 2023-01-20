Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed

From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions.

Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.

"There's nothing but upside with this (storm)," said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The Wednesday storm brought a mess of freezing rain and some snow to the Omaha and Lincoln areas but heavy snowfall to other areas.

Significantly more precipitation is needed, Mead said, to end the drought.

Scottsbluff, Hastings, Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk and Omaha set daily records Wednesday for precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. A daily record is based on a calendar date.

The Lincoln Airport reported 0.82 inches of precipitation, breaking the daily record for Jan. 18 set in 1975. In Omaha, 0.52 inches of precipitation fell, surpassing the mark set in 1979.

The storm was able to produce significant precipitation because it pulled warm, moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

In the Omaha and Lincoln areas, the ground is just warm enough that it likely is absorbing some of this storm's precipitation, said Scott Evans, a horticulturist with Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Here is a map of snowfall reports received this morning from our spotters. Check out the link below for some of the snow reports we received. https://t.co/MNl0b0TJxo



Some of the highest snowfall reports we received came from Custer County. #NEwx #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/bd5XnLOTNr — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) January 19, 2023

Virtually all of Nebraska, however, remains classified as in drought, based on the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map that is updated weekly. That map is based on conditions as of Tuesday, before the latest storm hit.

A fraction of a percentage of Nebraska, located on the Kansas border, is considered in near-drought status.

On Thursday, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center released the long-term national outlook for drought. While seasonal forecasts are difficult and things could change, the update indicates there's no sign of improvement for Nebraska in the months ahead.

Thus far, northeast and southwest Nebraska are where the state has seen improvements in drought intensity in recent weeks.

Wednesday's storm dropped considerable moisture across those areas, falling as wet, heavy snow.

The snow piled highest in the Sandhills, with nearly 2 feet falling near Merna, Callaway and Anselmo.

Top snowfall totals Merna, 23.7 inches Callaway, 23 inches Anselmo, 22 inches Ansley, 20 inches Broken Bow, 19 inches Stapleton, 18 inches Litchfield, 17.5 inches Pleasanton, 17 inches Lexington, 17 inches Ravenna, 16 inches Burwell, 16 inches Ainsworth, 15.5 inches

Measurements reached 19 inches in Broken Bow and 17 inches as far south as Lexington, where westbound lanes of Interstate 80 remained closed to traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and which publishes the national drought map, the benefits of these winter storms will be better understood after the spring melt occurs. When that happens, scientists will get a better sense of whether rains and snows have replenished soil moisture and aquifer levels.

Journal Star city editor Todd Henrichs contributed to this report.

