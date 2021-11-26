Snow days could be a thing of the past at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Forget sledding. Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could be required to log into an online class or watch a recorded lecture from home when bad weather strikes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a new policy gives UNL the option to require students to follow “instructional continuity plans.” The new policy goes into effect Jan. 3, the start of winter interim classes at UNL.

The change comes after heavy snows earlier this year forced UNL to call off classes during an already compressed spring semester schedule.

Faculty leaders and others asked for the option, and a plan was developed by the Faculty Senate, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, and campus administrators.

Instructors can choose how they want classes to continue in the event of inclement weather, while adhering to the same schedule and ensuring to make the option available for all students.

