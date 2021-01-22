Some Nebraskans may face 4-month wait for vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents who are younger than 65 years old and considered healthy may have to wait another four months to get the coronavirus vaccine based on current distributions to the state, officials said Friday.

State health officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts said they're currently receiving 94,000 vaccinations a month through the distribution chain administered by the federal government.

Nebraska has already been vaccinating front-line health care workers and people with ties to long-term care facilities. Under the state's distribution plan, the next in line are an estimated 500,000 residents who are at least 65 years old or have a health condition that puts them at greater risk if they catch the virus.

State officials predict that 75% of that group will get a vaccine, which translates into a four-month wait for everyone else unless Nebraska starts receiving a larger number of vaccine shipments. Currently, the only two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States are produced by drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

“If we get additional vaccines approved by the government ... that will allow us to speed this process up,” Ricketts said during a news conference on the state's pandemic response.