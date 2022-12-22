Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps

OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon.

Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations.

Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken appliances. Vandals left graffiti and garbage in abandoned apartments. Maintenance calls went unanswered for months.

Legacy Crossing, near 105th and Fort streets, has 408 units in 17 buildings. Of those units, 165 were occupied.

Since Monday, officials with Heartland Family Service have worked to help residents find temporary shelter. Many people moved in with family and friends. Those who couldn’t were put up in hotel rooms. Families who needed food assistance got grocery gift cards.

But confusion still swirled Tuesday among some tenants. People were unsure when they had to have all their belongings out of their units and what resources were available to them.

Heartland Family Service staff, police officers and firefighters set up shop Tuesday in the apartment complex’s clubhouse. Foot traffic among residents and volunteers was heavy.

Tenants have until the end of December to pack up and leave, said Mary O’Neill, Heartland Family Service’s chief operating officer. They can load their belongings during daylight hours, roughly from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Police officers will be on the grounds in the evening, O’Neill said.

The organization has contacted 90% of residents, and all residents are encouraged to contact the case managers to whom they have been assigned. While temporary housing has been set up for people, the case managers are working to find permanent housing and help tenants with storage units, moving and groceries, O’Neill said.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Heartland Family Service officials had connected with 152 households made up of 230 adults and 145 children.

The organization has set up a dedicated phone line, 531-721-7401, to assist Legacy Crossing tenants. The line will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Staff will be on-site at the complex for the rest of the week to organize movers and help people find storage units.

Heartland Family Service also is working with the Omaha Public Schools to make sure children have transportation while in temporary housing.

Cars and SUVs parked Tuesday afternoon in lots around the complex were stuffed with boxes and storage totes. Mattresses and box springs filled the beds of pickup trucks. U-Hauls sat in front of nearly every apartment building.

Dumpsters overflowed with trash bags and a few pieces of discarded furniture. Residents had propped open doors at nearly every building to let movers in and out.

Some of the parking lots and sidewalks, most of which had not been cleared of snow, proved tricky to navigate.

Elizabeth Suurvarik was loading laundry baskets piled high with pots and pans into the back of her SUV.

Suurvarik was helping move her 20-year-old son and his girlfriend out of his unit. While she filled the back of her vehicle, her son was at the apartment clubhouse trying to find answers.

Suurvarik said her son has lived in his apartment, which he rented for $1,200 a month, for about a year. He planned to move out when his lease was up.

From day one, Suurvarik said, the plumbing in her son’s master bathroom was broken. Whenever the toilet flushed, water would pour out of the wall. Mold started growing on the ceiling.

Other plumbing problems cropped up. A pipe beneath the kitchen sink broke, keeping the couple from being able to wash dishes by hand.

Suurvarik said her son continued to submit maintenance requests, but no one would respond.

Fire had damaged the building he lived in. Debris sat snow-covered in a clump near the entrance.

The young couple have an apartment in mind, but it won’t be available until February. Until then, Suurvarik said, they will squeeze into her spare bedroom and live out of suitcases.

Suurvarik said she feels for families who don’t have anywhere to go in the interim.

She expected to have her son’s apartment packed up Tuesday. The day before, her son rented a U-Haul and a storage unit.

They hoped to hear from officials about getting reimbursed for U-Haul and storage unit rentals.

“No one here is talking about what’s happening,” Suurvarik said.

At a building across the complex, Toyia Smith and her sister packed up their belongings.

They have lived in their first-floor unit for about four years, dealing with bats and backed-up sewage in the sinks.

While talking to a reporter, they went back and forth with family members about whether they had to be out by Friday or if they had until the end of the month.

Either way, they said, having to move out between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. has proved challenging. It has meant taking time off work. Fewer family members and friends are able to help during that window, too.

One volunteer was helping the sisters load boxes and furniture into a U-Haul. Help from strangers was a blessing, the sisters said.

“I just wanted to help. That’s it,” the man said.

Volunteers Kieyona Walker and Kenny Newman had been at the complex all morning and afternoon. They were going unit to unit seeing who needed help packing and moving.

Tenants they had helped were speechless, Newman said.

“This is messed up,” he said. “It’s an understatement.”

The amount of community support from volunteers was “amazing” to see, O’Neill said: “Neighbors are helping neighbors.”

Financial donations to help Legacy Crossing tenants can be made through the Omaha Community Foundation. The website is omahafoundation.org.

