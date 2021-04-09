Son of first Nebraskan lost to COVID had 'probably one of the hardest years of my life'

After Nico posted a picture of his father’s tombstone on Facebook, several commenters noted how much the senior Marasco would have loved it. The dark stone is inscribed with the outline of a real estate “Sold” sign and a convertible sedan. One of Ralph Marasco’s passions was collecting cars, and a 1961 Lincoln Continental convertible was his favorite of the eight he owned.

Nico said his biggest blessing was being able to spend so much time with his father and learn from him. What he learned, he said, could fill a book. When he has to make a decision, he said, he leans back in his chair and thinks about what his father would do.

“I always tell people, working for my dad was like drinking water from a fire hose,” he said. “It could be anything from business practices to communicating with people to understanding how to relate with people.”

Those lessons didn’t just apply to business.

“No matter how successful you get … the No. 1 priority is being a good person and giving back,” Nico said.

The son recalled a client who wanted to meet his father for dinner. Nico said his dad had to pass because he was driving a Salvation Army truck that was passing out meals to the hungry.