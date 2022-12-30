 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall.

The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.

Officials at South Dakota’s universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota. The regents said in a Dec. 9 news release that about 30% of nonresident students remain in-state following graduation.

People are also reading…

In-state students and students from states in the South Dakota Advantage plan will pay about $253.85 per credit hour at Black Hills State University, Dakota State University and Northern State University. They will pay $259.10 per credit hour in undergraduate studies at the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University and $260.55 per credit hour in undergraduate studies at South Dakota Mines.

Minnesota isn't included in the South Dakota Advantage plan because officials controlling public universities in both states agreed in 1978 that Minnesota residents who attend any South Dakota public university must pay the higher rate between resident tuition at the school they attend or the average rate of nine Minnesota schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.

Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the 2015 shooting deaths of cousins Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes the arrest in the “double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families.” Cooper is already incarcerated for a 2018 assault when he was also convicted of being a habitual criminal. Prison records show that he was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in that case.

Nebraska: Don't eat alfalfa sprouts amid salmonella outbreak

Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most are in the Omaha area, and officials have linked them to several restaurants and grocery store chains. Douglas County Health Department epidemiologist Justin Frederick said investigators haven't determined the specific source. No cases in other states have been linked to the outbreak, and no products have been recalled. Salmonella infections cause diarrhea and fever. Most people recover but some develop serious illnesses. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's new govt takes office, protesters rally against hard-right cabinet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News