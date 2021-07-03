South Sioux City's only dry cleaner closes after 70 years

Ed Levine, a native of Missouri who moved to Sioux City in 1934 and then to South Sioux City in 1938, got his start in the dry cleaning business probably in the late 1930s or early 1940s, Al said. (He wasn’t entirely sure of the date because he wasn’t born yet.)

As the story goes, Ed Levine marched into the Cusack-Baumann laundry and dry cleaning shop on Pearl Street sometime before the war and asked for a job. He was told that, without any experience, the shop had no use for him.

“And my dad started walking away, and he turns around and says, ‘How in the hell do you get experience?’” Al Levine said. “And the guy says, ‘You want to work, don’t you?’”

So Ed Levine started working in Cusack’s laundry. Sometime thereafter, he went to work for another dry cleaner in the area where West Seventh Street becomes Villa Avenue.

Later Ed Levine bought equipment and opened his own shop in South Sioux City, which he operated until his death in 1968 at age 57. Ada died the following year at 59.

Al, who “grew up in the business,” took over the shop after his parents were gone. Carol started working there in 1972, “because,” she said, “they couldn’t keep a counter person.”