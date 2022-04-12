Standing Sentinel: StratCom's new nukes get a name

OMAHA — In a decade or so, a new harbinger of atomic doom and deterrence will squat in Minuteman III missile silos in Nebraska and four other upper-Midwest states.

Now the next-generation ICBM has a name: Sentinel.

Until last week, the Pentagon called the nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles currently in development by the moniker “Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent,” or GBSD.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall announced that they will be called by the slightly less awkward name LGM-35A Sentinel.

“The name Sentinel recognizes the mindset that thousands of airmen, past and present, have brought to the deterrence mission,” Kendall said in a statement.

LGM stands for Launched (from a silo) Guided Missile, and 35A is the design and serial number.

Nebraska 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon, an Air Force veteran who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, welcomed the announcement.

“I think Sentinel works great,” Bacon said in a statement. “This will be a major program for decades ahead, and it was overdue in getting a name.”

Nebraska has an outsized stake in the nation’s nuclear enterprise. U.S. Strategic Command, which commands the nuclear arsenal, is headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. And 82 of the nation’s 450 Minuteman III silos are in the state’s far-western counties, near Scottsbluff and Sidney. Others are in Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana.

In 2020, the Air Force awarded a $13.3 billion contract to Northrop Grumman to develop a replacement for the Minuteman III missiles, which have comprised the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear arsenal since 1970. The total cost of replacing the Minuteman IIIs has been estimated at $100 billion, including upgrades to the silos, missile-control centers and other missile-field infrastructure. The first Sentinels are scheduled to be deployed in 2029.

The missiles will be tipped with W87-1 thermonuclear warheads, which are also currently being developed.

StratCom’s official Twitter feed called the Sentinel “a worthy successor to the Minuteman III.”

The air-land-sea nuclear triad has been the bedrock doctrine of both the U.S. and Russian nuclear strategy since the height of the Cold War in the 1960s, though their arsenals are much smaller today.

ICBMs are valued because they are instantly ready and are a massive target for an enemy to overcome.

The air leg is highly flexible because the planes can fly anywhere but can also be called back. And the sea leg is both mobile and well-hidden, thought to be invulnerable to an adversary’s first strike.

In addition to the ICBMs, the U.S. fields B-61 and B-83 gravity bombs designed to be dropped from B-52 and B-2 bombers, and Trident missiles launched from Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines.

Nearly all of the weapons, though, are 30 to 60 years old and well beyond their intended lifespan. A series of StratCom commanders — including the current chief, Adm. Charles Richard — have advocated for speedy replacement of the entire arsenal, at a cost expected to exceed $300 billion.

Advocates of nuclear arms reductions have called for the U.S. to do away with ICBMs, which they argue are designed only to create a must-destroy target for an enemy first strike.

“The specific mission of the ICBMs is to be a nuclear sponge,“ Tom Z. Collina, director of policy for the Ploughshares Fund, a group dedicated to eliminating nuclear weapons, told the Omaha World-Herald in 2020. “If you remove all the ICBMs, we would be safer than we are today.”

But arms reduction has been a tougher sell in recent years given Russia’s large-scale weapons modernization program and China’s rapid nuclear expansion, including the recent construction of several large missile fields.

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and its open threat to employ nuclear arms if NATO should intervene, have only heightened the fear.

And in the Air Force’s statement, Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of the Louisiana-based Global Strike Command, said nuclear deterrence is “more important now than it’s ever been.”

The Sentinel, he added, “will be a highly resilient and capable deterrent that will bring global stability to us and our allies for decades to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0