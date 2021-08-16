Standoff in Kearney involved suspect in shooting of 2 women

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska said a standoff with a man suspected of shooting two women in rural Elm Creek has ended after several hours.

Jeffrey Smith, 33, of Kearney, held police at bay for several hours Monday before the standoff ended shortly before 4 p.m., Kearney police said. It was not immediately clear if Smith was alive or had been arrested, KNOP-TV reported.

Buffalo County Sheriff's officials said Smith was suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home early Monday and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother in the presence of several children.

None of the children in the home were physically hurt, officials said.

Kearney police Lt. Kevin Thompson identified the victims as Amber Schade, 35, and her mother, Lena Rouse, 63. They were taken to a Kearney hospital before being transported to another hospital later Monday, NTV News reported.

