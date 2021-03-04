State champion wrestler went to the mat for his mom

And then came Dec. 28.

Carson remembers when he heard his mom wasn’t coming home soon.

“When they told us kids ‘coma,’ you think that’s not good.”

He went to practice to keep his mind busy. At meets, he’d look up into the stands, where his mom always sat.

And he kept winning, going 20-2 during her hospital stay.

“Carson really has a calm demeanor,” his aunt said. “He has the Fehlhafer trait to just put one foot in front of the other.”

After two weeks, doctors slowly brought Christal out of the coma. She had pneumonia and a staph infection and doctors treated those.

“They don’t know if that’s why I had the seizure or if they developed when I was in the ICU,” she says.

She also had suffered a traumatic brain injury from the seizure activity and she was transferred to Bryan West for rehab.

Andy came to see her every night after work to sit by her bedside and to be there when the doctor made rounds.