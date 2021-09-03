State ed board halts plans for Nebraska health standards

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts blasted the draft, saying it was developed with input from activists and promoted “gender ideology.”

Advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth had hailed the initial draft as a positive step toward inclusion, but they expressed disappointment when the second draft stripped out most references to gender identity and sexual orientation.

Board member Jacquelyn Morrison, who voted against the resolution, said Friday’s vote would prevent the board and the Nebraska Department of Education from talking about anything related to health at a time when schools are dealing with a pandemic and behavioral health and physical health issues involving children.

“We’re going to vote to say health is off the table for now because it’s too hard,” she said.

Board member Koch Johns said the process has been over-politicized by people using the issue to campaign for future offices.

“Our children should not be about political parties or used as stepping stones to the next office by interjecting topics that have nothing to do with the health standards,” she said.

In the original draft, the term gender identity appeared nine times, starting in first grade, when students were to learn to define gender, gender identity and gender-role stereotypes. That reference and several others in later grades were deleted from the second draft. In the second draft, the term gender identity appeared twice.

