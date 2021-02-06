State park permits, fishing licenses rise amid virus

Even the so-called iron rangers — the drop boxes at more remote recreation areas — collected a 235% increase in entry fees. More users than ever were discovering, or rediscovering, these unstaffed recreation areas, like Rock Creek Lake near Benkelman, Walgren Lake near Hay Springs and Danish Alps in Dakota County, Swenson said.

“The fact that permit sales were spiking and growing in those areas was a bit surprising.”

But despite the surge in demand, the commission’s 2020 numbers depict a good news-bad timing scenario. “I describe it with a bit of irony, to be honest with you,” Swenson said.

Here’s why: When people wanted the park system the most, the state couldn’t give them most of the park system, at least not early in the pandemic.

“We were becoming the most relevant opportunity on the landscape,” Swenson said. “And we had limitations we had to sort through, all for proper caution.”

The commission wasn’t immune to coronavirus-related restrictions, and the steps it took to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect staff and guests cost it nearly $4.5 million in revenue, the bulk of it from unrented cabins and empty lodges.