State patrol: 4 killed in crash on eastern Nebraska highway

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) — Four people — including two children — died in a head-on crash Thursday morning on an eastern Nebraska highway, state authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 275 just east of Scribner when a passenger vehicle and semitrailer collided, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators said two adults and a child in the smaller vehicle died at the scene of the crash. Another child in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in Fremont, but died shortly after arriving, the patrol said.

Officials were working to identify all of the victims and their relationships to one another and could not give their names and ages by early afternoon Thursday. The patrol said the passenger vehicle and semi crashed head-on, but were still investigating which vehicle crossed the center line.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash, the patrol said.

Scribner is about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

