State patrol identifies man killed in western Nebraska crash

GERING, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has identified a driver killed last week in a crash near the western Nebraska city of Gering.

Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, was behind the wheel of a large sport utility vehicle that crashed Friday morning, the patrol said.

Investigators believe the SUV was traveling east on Highway 92 when it crossed the highway, entered the left ditch and rolled.

Vigil was pronounced dead at the scene.

