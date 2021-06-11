State patrol IDs 4 killed in crash on Nebraska highway

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) — Four people killed — including a 10-year-old child and an infant — in a head-on crash in eastern Nebraska have been identified as a family from Fremont, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 275 just east of Scribner when a sedan and semitrailer collided, the patrol said. Investigators said the driver of the car, 37-year-old Heidi Lykens-Huisman, her husband, 29-year-old Joshua Huisman, and 10-year-old Jaymasin Lykens were all pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s 9-month-old baby, Nova Huisman, died a short time later at a Fremont hospital, officials said.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Beemer, was not injured, the patrol said.

The patrol said the car and semi crashed head-on, but were still investigating which vehicle crossed the center line.

Scribner is about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

