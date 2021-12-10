 Skip to main content
State Patrol: Man killed in crash in Nebraska Panhandle

The Nebraska State Patrol says a man has died in a two-vehicle crash in western Nebraska

ELLSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Nebraska Panhandle, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 2 near Ellsworth, killing 40-year-old Grant Mann, of Alliance, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Investigators said Mann was driving an eastbound pickup truck that crossed the highway’s center line and collided with a westbound pickup. Mann was taken to a hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced dead.

A teen driving the other pickup suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, officials said.

