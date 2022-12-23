State Patrol offers tips for Nebraskans traveling for the holidays

The State Patrol advises traveling with a winter weather kit with items like warm clothes and blankets, a phone charger and ice scraper, water and snacks, jumper cables and a first-aid kit, and a bag of sand or ice melt.
"With the bitter cold and frigid wind chills, if anyone gets stranded while traveling it is critical that they stay in their vehicle and call for help. Troopers, deputies, officers and tow operators are working across the state and can come help," Thomas said.
The NSP Highway Helpline is *55, but people also can call 911 because getting stranded in these conditions is considered an emergency.
Photos, videos: Winter weather in Lincoln, across Nebraska
Omaha city officials have deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to evacuation of 165 families.
Police have arrested the wife of a man charged with killing four people last August in a small northeast Nebraska town. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday that investigators charged Carrie Jones with first-degree homicide in connection with the Aug. 4 deaths in Laurel, Nebraska. The arrest came more than four months after police arrested Jason Jones on murder charges. On Friday, the state patrol said in a statement that an examination of phones owned by Jason and Carrie Jones indicated that Carrie Jones “played a role prior to the murders.” Jason Jones will be arraigned next month. It wasn’t immediately clear if Carrie Jones has an attorney.
One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued BNSF Railway, alleging it breached a contract to transport up to 5.5 million tons of coal overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. contends that major shortcomings in BNSF service cost it tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue this year. The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana. A BNSF spokesperson declined to comment. Like other freight railroads, BNSF has struggled to deliver products on time and handle all shipments because of worker shortages. Service has improved but not to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.