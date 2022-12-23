 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

State Patrol offers tips for Nebraskans traveling for the holidays

  • 0

Dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol of the winter storm Wednesday night. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, state troopers have performed 175 motorist assists since midnight, and well over 350 since the storm started Wednesday. 

The Nebraska State Patrol offered one word to describe the universal condition across the state: Cold.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said some areas got snow Wednesday and overnight while others got freezing rain and then snow.

By Thursday afternoon, troopers had helped about 175 motorists since midnight, and more than 350 total since the winter weather started Wednesday.

Thomas said the Nebraska Department of Transportation and local crews have been working across the state, so it’s best to check Nebraska 511 for the most updated road conditions.

If you have to travel yet this week, he said, take it slow and give yourself extra time to reach your destination; start with a full tank of gas; and tell someone your route of travel and ETA.

"That way if you become stranded and out of communication, rescue workers will have a good idea of where to look for you," Thomas said.

People are also reading…

The State Patrol advises traveling with a winter weather kit with items like warm clothes and blankets, a phone charger and ice scraper, water and snacks, jumper cables and a first-aid kit, and a bag of sand or ice melt.

"With the bitter cold and frigid wind chills, if anyone gets stranded while traveling it is critical that they stay in their vehicle and call for help. Troopers, deputies, officers and tow operators are working across the state and can come help," Thomas said.

The NSP Highway Helpline is *55, but people also can call 911 because getting stranded in these conditions is considered an emergency.

Snow is removed in central Lincoln on Thursday. The Capital City appeared to receive between 1 and 2 inches of snow, but bitterly cold temperatures and high winds mean wind chills are near minus-40 degrees.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest wife of man accused of killing 4 in Nebraska

Police have arrested the wife of a man charged with killing four people last August in a small northeast Nebraska town. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday that investigators charged Carrie Jones with first-degree homicide in connection with the Aug. 4 deaths in Laurel, Nebraska. The arrest came more than four months after police arrested Jason Jones on murder charges. On Friday, the state patrol said in a statement that an examination of phones owned by Jason and Carrie Jones indicated that Carrie Jones “played a role prior to the murders.” Jason Jones will be arraigned next month. It wasn’t immediately clear if Carrie Jones has an attorney.

Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued BNSF Railway, alleging it breached a contract to transport up to 5.5 million tons of coal overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. contends that major shortcomings in BNSF service cost it tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue this year. The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana. A BNSF spokesperson declined to comment. Like other freight railroads, BNSF has struggled to deliver products on time and handle all shipments because of worker shortages. Service has improved but not to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians get help staying warm from unlikely source

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News