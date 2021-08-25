State rejects Douglas County's request to issue mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s health agency has rejected a request from Douglas County health officials for approval to issue a countywide mandate requiring people to wear face masks indoors.

The health department for Douglas County — Nebraska’s most populous with more than 580,000 people — revealed Tuesday it had asked the state approval for a mask order. Later Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services denied the request, with state Director of Public Health Gary Anthone saying his agency had to balance the benefit to the public with “individual liberty.”

“Under the circumstances, imposing restrictions on every individual at a a district level is not appropriate,” Anthone wrote in his denial.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who oversees the state agency, has steadfastly opposed mask mandates, even as COVID-19 cases have soared.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday at a county board meeting that she had sought the state's approval for a countywide order that would have been in place until community transmission dropped below the substantial category and until eight weeks past approval of a COVID vaccine for children ages of 5 to 11.