Flood said Fortenberry’s legal challenges weighed heavily in his decision to run. He said he did not think Republicans had a path to victory in the 1st District if the party's nominee is in court fighting federal charges.

“I would tell you that we’re here today because of the situation that Congressman Fortenberry is in as it relates to the indictment,” Flood said. “I respect his service and I look forward to being a challenger that can not only win the primary but win the general.”

Chad Kolton, Fortenberry campaign spokesperson, said the congressman continues to receive broad support from Nebraskans. In an email Saturday, his campaign listed a number of officials expressing support for Fortenberry. Those included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, multiple business leaders from across the district and others.

“Congressman Fortenberry continues to receive tremendous support from leaders across the First District because people know his leadership, work ethic and accomplishments for Nebraska and America," Kolton said in a statement.

Flood said he looked forward to highlighting his policy differences with Fortenberry during the campaign. In an early break, Flood said he would not have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year. Fortenberry and Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area in the House, voted in favor of the bill, as did U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

Flood cited persistent inflation, which jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years in December, as his reason for not supporting the infrastructure bill.

“It’s affecting men and women and families at the grocery store, it’s affecting them at the gas pump, and I’m concerned about the ongoing growth of government spending,” he said.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties. It includes Bellevue, La Vista, most of Papillion, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, among other communities.