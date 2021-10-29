State to replace deadly intersection near Wahoo with roundabout

The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to build a roundabout next year at an intersection northeast of Wahoo where five people have died in crashes in less than a year.

And until then, the agency plans to lower the speed limit and make a series of lane restrictions at U.S. 77 and Nebraska 109 on the 6-year-old Wahoo bypass.

The moves come after the department conducted a video review of the crossroads to examine driver behavior and existing conditions, though it maintains the intersection meets all design and traffic engineering standards, it said in a news release Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Shannon Ankeny said later the department couldn’t disclose the number of collisions at the intersection, or say when it conducted the review.

“We worked with, like I said, local public officials and members of the public because they asked us to look at the intersection,” she said.

In late July, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors — after a discussion with Wahoo’s mayor and administrator, and the county sheriff, attorney and public works director — voted unanimously to ask the state to address safety concerns at the intersection.

Just days earlier, an 18-year-old driver and two of her younger brothers were killed trying to cross U.S. 77 on Nebraska 109. Within a week, nearly 11,000 people had signed an online petition calling on the state to install traffic lights at the intersection, according to the Wahoo Newspaper.

And in September 2020, a county supervisor and his wife died after a crash at the same spot.

“We said, ‘Doggone, we just can’t continue,’” board member Craig Breunig, who made the motion to contact the state, said Wednesday.

He praised the state’s response, and its process.

“They didn't just kind of blow us off and show up with a couple of drawings. They did some homework on this.”

Ankeny wouldn’t say what engineers observed during the review, or what they concluded.

Still, starting as early as next month, the state will begin restricting the number of lanes at the intersection. On the north-south Nebraska 109, it will eliminate the dedicated left-turn lanes, leaving a single lane in each direction.

On the east-west U.S. 77, it will close an approach lane in each direction, leaving three lanes — left, right and through — on both sides of the intersection. It will also lower the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph.

Next summer, it will begin the three-month process of building a single-lane roundabout, similar to what it installed near Pleasant Dale south of Interstate 80.

Breunig was satisfied with the state’s plan. He knew the online petitioners were calling for a stoplight, but that wouldn’t eliminate what the police chief and sheriff determined to be the pressing concern, he said: Speed.

More than 11,000 cars and trucks travel the area daily, most of them on U.S. 77, according to the state's 2020 traffic data map.

“If you're doing a stoplight, does that mean you're going to stop the east-west traffic, too, that’s supposed to be on an expressway? You know, that's probably not the definition of an expressway then.”

The lane restrictions — and then the roundabout — should help slow drivers in all directions, he said.

The roundabout's design, like the one at U.S. 6 and Nebraska 103 near Pleasant Dale, accommodates heavy truck traffic.

“The roundabout idea, I know, is not going to be real popular with everyone. But it’s a start.”

