Stealth fighter jet to land at Nebraska museum this spring

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — A stealth fighter jet is set to arrive at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland this spring.

The radar-resistant F-117 Nighthawk plane is one of 64 built for the Air Force, and one of only four of the planes donated to private museums.

“This really is, for us, a major part of telling the stealth story that started in the Cold War,” John Lefler Jr., the museum’s marketing manager, told the Lincoln Journal Star Monday.

The museum already has a U-2 spy plane and a supersonic SR-71 in its collection.

The Air Force retired the F-117 Nighthawks in 2008.

The plane headed for the Nebraska museum will be brought in from Nevada on the back of a semi truck in early March. It will initially spend time in the museum's restoration bay before being put on display likely sometime in 2022, Lefler said.

