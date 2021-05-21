Stealth fighter making final approach to Ashland's SAC museum

“The F-117 is just special in that way,” Rowland said. “Most airplanes, though, do not need to go through this level of demilitarization.”

That would pose a problem for the Nebraska-bound Stealth.

The Air Force’s 64 Nighthawks, built by Lockheed, saw service in the Persian Gulf War of 1991 and were later used in Iraq and Afghanistan. They were retired in 2008 and sent to storage at the Tonopah Test Range northwest of Las Vegas.

The Air Force only recently began making them available for public display through long-term loan agreements, and the SAC Museum is just the fourth private museum to receive one.

It was supposed to arrive in March. Then the Air Force’s media blaster — used to scour the plane's paint — broke down and delayed delivery by more than two months.

“Fortunately, the airplane was very close,” Rowland said. “And they were able to get the equipment working enough to finish it off.”

This week, three SAC Museum staffers traveled to Nevada to escort their newest display to Nebraska. The F-117 was once capable of high-altitude cruising speeds of up to 620 mph, but it will take several days to make the trip east after leaving Nevada early Thursday.