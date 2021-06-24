Storms cause damage in parts of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Parts of Nebraska and Iowa are cleaning up after strong overnight storms.

Storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning led to wind damage and power outages in the Omaha area and other parts of Nebraska. Wind gusts of more than 60 mph downed power lines and trees. Thousands of homes and businesses in the Omaha lost power.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Dodge County, Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office reported that an electrical supply line fell across all four lanes of traffic on Highway 30.

In Iowa, a tree struck a gas line at a home in Pottawattamie County, forcing the evacuation of that home and neighboring houses.

