Storms could disrupt Trump rally in Greenwood, forecasters say

People heading to the Friday evening rally in Greenwood featuring former President Donald Trump should be prepared for "strong, potentially severe" thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Hail, damaging winds and the potential for heavy rain are in the forecast, said Dave Eastlack, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley.

"It could be a recipe for an unpleasant evening," he said.

The former president is scheduled to deliver remarks in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster at 8 p.m. at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, which is about 35 miles southwest of Omaha. The program, which also will feature other speakers, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Severe weather is expected across much of south-central Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Most of the storm activity will occur between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., the weather service said. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts over 75 mph and large hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter. Tornadoes also are possible, especially between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will generally move from southwest to northeast at speeds of 40 mph or greater, forecasters said.

When asked Friday morning whether the Herbster campaign was concerned about the forecast or was considering canceling the event, campaign spokeswoman Emily Novotny said, “No and no. We are guests at the event.” The Herbster campaign wouldn’t make any decisions regarding cancellation, she said.

According to an organizer of the Greenwood rally, parking is available at the venue beginning Friday morning, with on-site handicapped parking spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees will be asked to enter I-80 Speedway from 238th Street southeast of the venue. Parking will be near the entrance, northeast of the racetrack, as well as on the track’s infield.

Once parked, guests will be asked to walk to the event entrance on the southwestern corner of the property.

The Secret Service will screen all rallygoers upon entry. A prohibited list of items includes alcoholic beverages; large backpacks, bags or suitcases; chairs; coolers; firearms; noisemakers; umbrellas; weapons; and “any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.”

An email from the event organizer says those attending are encouraged to wear masks and face coverings during the entry and screening process — areas where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible.

The former president’s appearance in Nebraska comes a week and a half before the May 10 primary election in which Herbster is competing for the GOP nomination for governor.

World-Herald Staff Writers Nancy Gaarder and Sara Gentzler contributed to this report, which also includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.

