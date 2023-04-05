There’s a new bandleader at Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command.

Same tune, new tone.

During congressional testimony last month, StratCom chief Gen. Anthony Cotton urged legislators to keep on track with the modernization of the aging U.S. nuclear triad as a counter to growing threats from Russia, China and North Korea.

Cotton’s message was similar to that of his predecessor in the StratCom command suite, Adm. Charles Richard. But while Richard’s rhetoric about the threats facing the U.S. grew more apocalyptic as he neared retirement last December, Cotton is taking a less-aggressive approach.

“He was very shrewd in the way he interacted with the senators,” said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, an arms-control group. “He wasn’t creating any enemies. He didn’t come out landing hard on a particular path.”

Cotton called the massive U.S. upgrade that includes development of new ICBMs, ballistic-missile submarines, strategic stealth bombers, and gravity bombs “a once in every-other-generation event that will ensure we have capable forces into the 2080s,” in a statement delivered March 8 and 9 to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

Later, during his testimony, Cotton labeled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “an attempt to undermine the rules-based international order ... by conventional forces backed with nuclear saber-rattling.”

China’s rapid nuclear expansion — including the current construction of hundreds of missile silos in its remote western desert — gives them “an alarming number of offensive options that can negatively shape the environment before and during a crisis or conflict,” Cotton testified, and is “wholly inconsistent with the long-professed policy of minimal deterrence.”

And North Korea, he added, “continues to be a rogue actor and poses a threat to the United States and our allies.”

Because of these threats, Cotton said, “the modernization programs that we have today ... we have lost all margin and we must ensure that those programs are fully funded and executed.”

In his three years at the helm of StratCom, Richard pulled no punches with his blunt warnings about the threats from Asia. Kristensen called him a “gung-ho hard-liner.”

He made waves in a speech to the Naval Submarine League in which he described the Ukraine war as only a prelude to “the big one” — a prolonged conflict with China, according to the defense website The War Zone.

“As I assess our level of deterrence against China, the ship is slowly sinking,” Richard said. “As these curves keep going, it isn’t going to matter how good our (operating plan) is or how good our commanders are, or how good our horses are — we’re not going to have enough of them.”

The War Zone described Richard’s comments as “absolutely some of the most dire we have heard from a top U.S. official in regard to the threat posed by China’s growing military might.”

Richard’s advice sometimes put him at odds with his own commander-in-chief. Last year he counseled Congress to move ahead with building a new submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile (called SLCM-N), a program initiated during the Trump administration but one that President Joe Biden planned to cancel. It is still on the drawing board, and Congress so far has preserved funding.

Christopher Yeaw, a nuclear deterrence analyst with the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute who was an author of the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, said a weapon with the low-yield capabilities of the SLCM-N is needed because of Russia’s large edge in tactical nuclear weapons, and China’s rapid gains.

Yeaw called them “demonstrably dangerous rivals” who wouldn’t hesitate to exploit a gap in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

“If you don’t have an option to respond to a nuclear (threat) with a nuclear option, it looks to the adversary like you’re unwilling to respond to nuclear strikes,” Yeaw said.

Kristensen believes the U.S. doesn’t really need an expensive weapon it has lived without for 30 years and would take years to build. He said the U.S. still has a low-yield air-launched cruise missile in its arsenal as well as effective non-nuclear weapons that are less likely to escalate a future conflict.

He said Russia and China have more shorter-range, lower-yield weapons because of their need to hit targets that are closer to their own frontiers — in places like Italy and Great Britain for Russia, and Japan and South Korea for China. In contrast, almost every potential target for a U.S. strike requires long-range missiles.

“There’s a fixation on the weapon system. It’s not the weapon, it’s communicating your intentions,” Kristensen said. “We have to be careful we don’t try to mirror our thinking on our adversary.”

In his congressional testimony, Cotton offered reassurances about StratCom’s current capabilities while deferring questions about individual weapons systems to a closed, classified hearing.

He didn’t specifically back the SLCM-N, but he did cite the need for a “low-yield, non-ballistic, non-generating” weapon system — which, stripping away the jargon, matches the sub-launched cruise missile.

Under questioning by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, he acknowledged that SLCM-N “would address our adversary’s perceived advantage of limited use.”

Last year, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, also a Republican, brokered a bipartisan deal to continue funding for the program. In the March 9 hearing, she urged Cotton to use the “unfunded priorities” list to seek whatever is needed to counter new threats.

“Many of the assumptions baked into fiscal year 2024 budget were made in 2021,” she said. “The geopolitical environment has significantly changed over the last two years.”

Fischer asked Cotton about the need for the B83 nuclear gravity bomb, a 1.2-megaton monster from the Cold War. It packs three times the atomic punch of any other weapon in the U.S. arsenal and is about 80 times as powerful as the bomb that obliterated part of Hiroshima, Japan, near the end of World War II.

Though not designed as a “bunker-buster,” the B83’s main purpose in StratCom’s modern war plans is to destroy underground command and control facilities, like the ones thought to be beneath Kosvinsky and Yamantau mountains in Russia. The Pentagon calls them “hard and deeply buried targets,” or HDBTs.

At one time, the U.S. kept 660 of the B83s in its arsenal, but now there are only about 50. They are scheduled for retirement in the late 2020s, and no replacement is yet planned. They will require a costly life-extension program if they are to remain ready for use.

In his testimony, Cotton told Fischer the Pentagon is nearing completion of a study on how to contend with HDBTs.

“Whether conventional or nuclear, we’re going to have a strategy to figure out how to do that,” Cotton said. “Right now, the B83 is still part of my arsenal.”

With China’s military expanding and the U.S. and Russia in conflict over Ukraine, Yeaw doubts the wisdom of scrapping the bomb now.

“In keeping the B83, the U.S. demonstrates commitment,” he said. “Is this really the right time for the U.S. to step back? That impression would embolden our adversaries.”

Cotton advised Congress in a letter earlier this year that China had passed the United States in its number of ICBM launchers, causing alarm on the armed services committees. The U.S. has 450, including 82 in western Nebraska.

StratCom has projected that China will field 1,500 warheads by 2035. That number that is still far lower than the U.S. or Russia, which have inventories of more than 5,000 weapons.

Still, Kristensen counseled against panic over the Chinese buildup. He noted in a blog post there’s no evidence that all of the silos seen on satellite imagery actually contain missiles — or that any missiles contain multiple warheads, as StratCom’s projections have assumed.

Kristensen said that projection depends on a lot of worst-case assumptions. And he said past Defense Department predictions regarding our adversaries’ nuclear strength have often proved to be inflated.

“We have no way of knowing if the Chinese are going to churn out warheads at that steady rate,” Kristensen said. “To get to 1,500, you have to assume a worst-case scenario.”

