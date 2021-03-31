StratCom's 'covfefe': Curious toddler (briefly) takes over nuke command's Twitter account

And then it was deleted.

Late Monday, StratCom coughed up an explanation.

It had nothing to do with kittens or Armageddon — but a lot to do with telecommuting and toddlers.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from freelance writer Mikael Thalen, StratCom issued a statement saying that the command’s Twitter manager was working from home when he stepped away from his computer with the Twitter account open.

You can guess what happened next.

His child, who is described as “very young,” sat down at the keyboard and started playing with the keys — and then, somehow, hit “Send.”

Before the manager figured out what happened, the toddler’s tweet had gone viral.

“Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred; i.e., no hacking of our Twitter account,” StratCom spokeswoman Karen Singer said in a statement.

Teleworkers who have seen Zoom meetings interrupted by pets or children may nod in sympathy at the story of StratCom’s typing toddler.