Student makes time for blanket-making and pageants

Olson said some of the blankets she made will be used by students at the school, while others may be given to students to take home.

While Olson hopes to make more blankets, her project has been put on hold for a while. Now she’s preparing to participate in the Royal International Miss pageant in Orlando, Florida, in July.

Her pageant journey began in 2018 when she was named a semifinalist in the Teen Miss Nebraska competition.

“That was my first big step,” she said.

That same year she was named Junior Miss Nebraska Princess.

While participating in pageants can be stressful, Olson said she enjoys the people.

“I’ve met a lot of people I’m still friends with,” she said. “It’s been a fun experience.”

She’s also hoping to earn scholarship money to help fund her last year of college, she said.

While in Florida, she will participate in evening gown, fun fashion, personal introduction and interview competitions. She already has submitted her “talent” competition, which is a video of her participating in an extreme trail riding competition, which is a rodeo event.