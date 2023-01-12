 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student with gun arrested outside Omaha high school Thursday

A student was arrested with a gun outside an Omaha high school Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A student was arrested with a gun outside an Omaha high school Thursday.

The Omaha school district told parents in a letter that after a fight between two students at North High School was broken up by staff and the police officer assigned to the school and one student fled.

When police caught up to that student not far from the school, that individual had a gun. The student was arrested, but details about what charges that person will face weren't immediately available.

North High Principal Collette Nero told parents the district was working with the student’s family and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate your continued help guiding students to use good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others,” Nero said in the letter.

