Students restoring Vietnam-era chopper for memorial in Papillion

Iowa Western Community College students are restoring a Vietnam-era helicopter that will serve as a key piece of a new memorial in Papillion.

The UH-1 Huey, owned by the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, will be placed on permanent display at the planned Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. The park is just south of SumTur Amphitheater and about 3 miles from Omaha National Cemetery.

The park will feature a granite wall engraved with the names of the 396 Nebraskans who died in the Vietnam War, as well as the chopper and 11 granite obelisks, said Tom Brown, president of the foundation.

Vietnam veteran George Abbott, secretary-treasurer of the foundation, said he was excited about the chopper being restored for use in the park.

“It is a key piece of this memorial to the 396 Nebraskans who died in this conflict,” he said.

“Part of the memorial was always going to be a helicopter,” Brown said. “We were just going to keep looking until we found one.”

Brown was transported on Hueys while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His unit provided support to ground troops by replenishing food, bandages, ammunition and other supplies. Hueys also served as gunships during the war.

Abbott, one of at least 10 veterans who have helped with the restoration project, remembered seeing Hueys from his vantage point as a gunnery officer on a destroyer off the coast of Vietnam.

“We witnessed these Huey workhorses carrying troops and supplies in and out of strategic battle zones and provided gunfire support to these troops,” he said.

As it turned out, the helicopter for the memorial had to travel a long way before it could be prepared for its final resting place in Papillion.

“I had put a request in our veterans magazine (The VVA Veteran) that we were looking for one,” Brown said. “One of the gentlemen in Vermont happened to read it. They were good enough they donated the chopper to us.”

The offer from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 116 in Bennington, Vermont, came with the stipulation that the Nebraska group take responsibility for having the helicopter transported. Chapter 116 held the helicopter for almost two years while the Nebraska organization raised funds for the move. About $5,000 later, the chopper was loaded onto a flatbed truck and transported from Bennington, Vermont, to Bennington, Nebraska.

It was after the bird had landed that Iowa Western became involved.

“I was approached by J.R. Richardson from Bellevue University,” said Dylan Driscoll, chair of Iowa Western’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program. “They were looking for a place to house the chopper while they worked on it.

“We’re really excited about being part of this and having the veterans come in and talk to the students — that’s been really big, too,” he said.

Bellevue University, which has a strong Veterans Affairs program, has facilitated the project by lining up people to fill different roles, Driscoll said.

“It has a lot of Vietnam history behind it, which makes it that much more interesting,” he said.

The Huey arrived at Iowa Western on May 15 on a flatbed trailer. Two forklifts were used to unload it. The technical work didn’t start until last fall, but a few students hung around as the spring semester wrapped up and helped clean it out.

“It had been sitting in a field in Vermont, and it was rough,” he said. “It was dirty and in a bunch of pieces.”

Inside, the floor was covered with sand and dirt. Aviation student Jacob Jones said he even cleaned birds’ nests out of it.

Driscoll said about a dozen students have helped with the restoration process, which still is underway.

“A lot of what we’ve done is remove components we don’t need to get rid of the weight,” said Josh Wadhams, another student. “Part of our job is going to be beautification.”

The surface of the chopper had spots with rust and corrosion that had to be removed. The group is trying to find a shade of paint to cover the bare spots that will match the weathered look of the original so it looks authentic, he said.

Wadhams served in the U.S. Air Force from 2001-07, then worked for the Air Force as a private contractor for 11 years.

Aidan Brown, another student, has been grinding off rust and corrosion and removing wires.

“Most of the engine is out, the transmission’s out, most of the hydraulics are out,” he said. “There’s some cabling left.”

One of the challenges of the project is finding parts for the 53-year-old aircraft.

“It was missing a ton of parts that we needed — even for static display,” Driscoll said.

Still needed are rotor blades, linkages and counterweights, as well as a few smaller parts. Another puzzle is how to restore the tail boom, which was sawed off instead of being removed by unscrewing the four bolts that held it in place.

“It’s been kind of a long process and an educational process for all those involved,” Brown said.

When the Huey is in place, New Century Art Guild of Elk Horn, Iowa, will add several granite figurines to the display, Driscoll said.

“There are a lot of Hueys around the U.S., but I’ve never seen one with statuary like that — so, to me, that’s going to set it apart a little bit,” he said.

Construction of the structures in the park is expected to begin in early April, with opening scheduled for March 29, 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0