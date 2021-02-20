Study shows pandemic's impact on Nebraska child care centers

Stinner’s resolution funded the study. It found that 12 Nebraska counties now have no licensed childcare providers.

At Kids R Us in Scottsbluff, owner Danielle Self closed her business for a week in March. At that time, she had about 105 children and 33 staff members. When she opened a week later, she had 45 kids in the program. She had to reduce her staff to eight. Things have turned around a bit — the center is back got 60 children and 16 staff members.

“I think that’s the new normal,” Self said. “I’m hoping we’re still going up (with enrollment). I need to peak and then see if we can maintain the peak.”

Self and Golden both said their income dropped by 50%. The legislative study, which included survey data from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, found that about 25% of child care providers’ incomes fell by at least half.

The study found that about half of Nebraska’s parents had to miss work because of child care issues. Another 25% had to depend on family, friends, or neighbors. About 43% reduced their working hours to care for children.

