Stuhr Museum's Railroad Town marks back-to-school ritual

After graduation, many of the young boys would return to work on the family farm or hire on somewhere else to make their way in the world. Buettner said some of the girls who graduated would return to teach.

She said Stuhr’s Back to School event is a way people and children can look back and appreciate the roots this community evolved from, especially in the effort to prepare children for the future well-being of society.

“I really feel that learning about history helps us understand where we are today,” Buettner said. “Seeing how students learned back then is still relevant to us today as it gives us an appreciation of what people did before us. Sometimes it may even help us solve problems we are encountering today.”

One of Buettner’s young helpers in the classroom was Natalie Abood.

Natlie is home-schooled with her brother and sisters. She said helping out with the Back to School event gives her a little taste of what it was like to be a student in the 1890s.