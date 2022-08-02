Summer's not over yet: Lots of fun things to do in August at Nebraska's parks

During August, a variety of events are planned at Nebraska's state parks for those interested in history, conservation, nature and just having a good time. Here are several examples:

Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area (near Valentine), Spectacular Stars, Magnificent Moths Nocturnal Insects, Thursday: Uncover the fantastic world of nighttime insects. The program starts at 3 p.m., with moth lighting beginning at 8:30 p.m. Meet at the Snake River Shelter.

Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area (near Gering), Night Sky, Aug. 27: Bring a blanket for the event, which starts at 8:30 p.m. (MDT). Visitors can explore constellations, mythology and much more. They will have an opportunity to watch the Perseids meteor shower, one of the best meteors showers of the year.

Arbor Lodge (Nebraska City), history of dolls: Special doll collections will be on display throughout the mansion from Aug. 5-31. A doll tea party is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a favorite doll or stuffed animal. Tickets are $20. Call 402-873-7222 for more information.

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (near Ashland), stargazing: Powerful telescopes will be set up at the park’s golf shack from 9-11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 so visitors may get a glimpse at the night sky. Stargazing will begin at dusk. Remember to bring camp chairs or blankets.

Arbor Lodge, Mystery at the Mansion: Come to the park Aug. 13 for an evening of fun with Mystery at the Manson: Clueless Murder. This old-fashioned whodunit will take place at the mansion at 6 p.m. Solve clues, look for evidence and break the case while mingling with new friends. Participants will receive a character to portray as they arrive. Cost is $25. Go to calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Fort Atkinson (Fort Calhoun), Living History Weekend: Step back in time from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7. Activities will include military activity, mountain man camp, laundresses, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, spinning/weaving, coopering and more.