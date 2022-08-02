Summer's not over yet: Lots of fun things to do in August at Nebraska's parks

During August, a variety of events are planned at Nebraska's state parks for those interested in history, conservation, nature and just having a good time. Here are several examples:
Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area (near Valentine), Spectacular Stars, Magnificent Moths Nocturnal Insects, Thursday: Uncover the fantastic world of nighttime insects. The program starts at 3 p.m., with moth lighting beginning at 8:30 p.m. Meet at the Snake River Shelter.
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area (near Gering), Night Sky, Aug. 27: Bring a blanket for the event, which starts at 8:30 p.m. (MDT). Visitors can explore constellations, mythology and much more. They will have an opportunity to watch the Perseids meteor shower, one of the best meteors showers of the year.
Arbor Lodge (Nebraska City), history of dolls: Special doll collections will be on display throughout the mansion from Aug. 5-31. A doll tea party is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a favorite doll or stuffed animal. Tickets are $20. Call 402-873-7222 for more information.
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (near Ashland), stargazing: Powerful telescopes will be set up at the park’s golf shack from 9-11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 so visitors may get a glimpse at the night sky. Stargazing will begin at dusk. Remember to bring camp chairs or blankets.
Arbor Lodge, Mystery at the Mansion: Come to the park Aug. 13 for an evening of fun with Mystery at the Manson: Clueless Murder. This old-fashioned whodunit will take place at the mansion at 6 p.m. Solve clues, look for evidence and break the case while mingling with new friends. Participants will receive a character to portray as they arrive. Cost is $25. Go to calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Fort Atkinson (Fort Calhoun), Living History Weekend: Step back in time from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7. Activities will include military activity, mountain man camp, laundresses, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, spinning/weaving, coopering and more.
Facebook's parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again. A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is building in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County. The company said the data center will cost more than $1.5 billion and eventually employ roughly 300. About 150 workers are already maintaining computers at the six buildings that have already opened. Meta plans to complete the project it began in 2017 by the end of 2024.
The Justice Department says a Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett's company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. Officials are calling it the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co. deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, Camden, New Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware. That's according to a Justice Department Consumer Financial Protection Bureau settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the government agencies, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.
Rainy and cloudy weather has helped firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California that has left at least two people dead and burned 100 homes and other buildings. The McKinney Fire remains out of control despite a downpour Monday, and while thunderstorms are forecast to continue Tuesday, authorities say they're a mixed blessing. They can also bring lightning that can spark new fires in the bone-dry forests and fields, while gusty storm winds can drive the flames. Fire officials say bulldozers have managed to cut firebreaks around the city of Yreka but homes throughout the region remain under threat.
President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The declaration covers 20 counties from central to northeastern Nebraska. The National Weather Services says a line of storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, downing power lines, poles and trees and damaging buildings.