Surprise snow in Nebraska cancels classes, slicks roads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An unexpected amount of snow in eastern Nebraska canceled in-person classes Monday and slicked streets.

Weather forecasts around the Omaha area had predicted a dusting or up to an inch of snow late Sunday. But many residents awoke Monday to more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow on the ground.

Bennington, just north of Omaha, reported 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeters) of snow by Monday morning, with other communities in and around Omaha reporting just under 2 inches (5 centimeters) to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters).

That snow came a day after heavy snowfall in western and central Nebraska that saw up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) in rural areas north of North Platte. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that one of its troopers suffered minor injuries Saturday night as he was parked along Interstate 80 near Maxwell to help a driver whose vehicle had skidded off the road during the snowstorm.

The patrol said another vehicle then lost control on the slick road and hit the trooper's vehicle while the trooper was seated inside it.

That crash was one of dozens of accidents the patrol responded to over the weekend during the winter storms.

