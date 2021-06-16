Suspects arrested in shooting deaths of 2 teenagers in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody after being arrested in a double homicide in north Omaha, police said.

Officers arrested 16-year-old and 17-year-old males on Tuesday in the Kansas City, Missouri, area, Omaha police said.

The 16-year-old was charged with six felonies, including first-degree murder. The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of being an accessory to a felony, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

They are suspects in the June 3 shooting deaths of Jia’Quan Williams and Ja’Vondre’ McIntosh, who were both 17.

Williams died soon after being taken to the hospital. McIntosh died two days later.

Williams had just finished his junior year at Benson High School. McIntosh had just finished his junior year in OPS’s Integrated Learning Program.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0