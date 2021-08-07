Sweet corn entrepreneur says profits more fun than picking

He sets up his pickup to sell corn from 11 a.m. to 5:30 or 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturdays at Tractor Supply in Kearney, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney.

Stauffer also drops off corn each day at Foster’s Family Food in Elm Creek and Ktown Cakery in downtown Kearney. Customers can purchase the sweet corn at these locations.

“Hopefully sometime I will have somebody in Holdrege. Sometimes we sell at the intersection in Miller. We did that last Saturday, and it was good,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer has been selling his sweet corn for a little over a week, and he hopes to continue to sell it for the next month. Although he does plan to continue his business next year, he hasn’t particularly enjoyed all aspects of it.

“Picking is not fun. Sitting here and selling it is not fun. I guess when you sit and count the money at the end of the day, it kind of makes it better,” he said.

