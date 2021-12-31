 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Teen charged for crash that killed Nebraska student

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old for a crash in October that killed a Lincoln High School student

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old for a crash in October that killed a Lincoln High School student.

The teenager was charged motor vehicle homicide with willful or reckless driving, a felony. Prosecutors have asked a judge to transfer the case to adult court, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Bryshawn Williams, a Lincoln High School sophomore and varsity football player, died after the teen crashed into a tree in Lincoln shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to Lincoln police.

The teen had been heading south on 70th Street before leaving the road and crashing. He told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control, hit a curb, mailbox and then the tree.

The teen was on probation in juvenile court at the time.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Night club plans for New Year's Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News