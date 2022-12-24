 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Teen charged in connection with November homicide shot woman eight times, authorities say

OMAHA -- An 18-year-old Omahan fired at least 11 shots at a 20-year-old woman on Nov. 6, killing her, authorities said. 

Keanu Louis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces a first-degree murder charge and two firearms charges and is being charged as an adult. 

Keanu Louis

Louis
Cameron Foster

Foster

Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Foster, has also been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

A prosecutor said Thursday that according to surveillance video, Louis got out of a vehicle and approached DaeTiauna Kellogg, who was on foot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street in Omaha. She was struck eight times about 2:30 a.m., officials said. 

Louis then fled from the shooting, changed his clothes and got rid of the firearm, the prosecutor said. 

A warrant was issued for Louis' arrest on Nov. 23, and he was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 by the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service's Pacific Northwest Violence Offender Task Force.

